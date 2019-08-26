NSF I-Corps at UPR-Mayagüez ready for 2nd cohort of entrepreneurs

August 26, 2019 142

The NSF Innovation Corps-Site at the University of Puerto Rico-Mayagüez Campus is looking for scientists and engineers who aspire to develop their projects and business ideas to participate in its second entrepreneurial cohort slated for Sept. 13, 14, 21 and 28.

The chief researchers of the initiative announced that the deadline to apply is Aug. 28, 2019, and the competition is open to candidates who have inventions or technological projects who want to evaluate their marketing potential, as well as mentors with experience advising chosen teams.

“The NSF I-Corps Site [Mayagüez] is for students and faculty who do research and have some technology or product. We will guide them in the first step to understanding the market where their technology has potential,” said Jose E. Lugo-Ortiz, associate professor of mechanical engineering and project leader.

“In addition, they will learn tools to assess the feasibility of commercialization of future technologies,” he said.

This initiative, which is a part of the UPR-Mayagüez’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, known as the UPRM E-Ship Network, provides training workshops to evaluate ideas and markets, identify market segments and business models, among others.

“It’s a great opportunity for innovators across the southwest region. It is a space to challenge their ideas through a scientific process and with the help of experts,” said Moraima De Hoyos-Ruperto, co-investigator the NSF I-Corps Site and the Center for Business and Economic Development.

Last semester, the National Science Foundation awarded the UPR-Mayagüez a $225,000 grant to create the first NSF I-Corps Site on the island. The first group received training and mentoring in April and May 2019, with a final presentation of the launch of their projects.

To apply or for more information, visit the organization’s website.