NY Fed to launch ‘Investment Connection’ program in P.R. this fall

July 17, 2019

The New York Fed announced it is launching its “Investment Connection” program to boost investments in regional community development financing.

The program’s first phase will begin in Fall 2019 in Puerto Rico, where the New York Fed is working to rebuild the island’s economic resiliency in the aftermath of Hurricane María.

The program will help match banks with organizations whose needs qualify for credit under the Community Reinvestment Act, the regulator said.

“Investment Connection: will provide nonprofits, development agencies and other local actors an inclusive and accessible setting to engage with banks and other potential investors.

Through the program, participants seeking funding will be able to present proposals eligible under the CRA, which requires banks to lend, invest and offer services to low- and moderate-income communities in the areas in which they operate.

The program will also offer educational resources to applicants on the CRA and community development investments.

“’Investment Connection’ will help to enhance the impact of community investments by encouraging effective partnerships between capital providers and local stakeholders,” said Adrian Franco, Director of Community Development Finance (CoDeFi) at the New York Fed.

“This program reflects the New York Fed’s strong commitment to addressing the economic needs of distressed communities and fostering inclusive economic development strategies,” Franco said.

The New York Fed decided to launch the program in Puerto Rico, “where the unprecedented destruction of Hurricane Maria resulted in significant damage to vital infrastructure, homes and businesses,” the agency said.

In the storm’s aftermath, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, along with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, issued a document titled “Interagency Statement on CRA Consideration for Community Development Activities in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Following Hurricane María.”

The statement established that financial institutions located outside of Puerto Rico can receive CRA credit for supporting eligible activities on the island, providing a unique opportunity to implement the Investment Connection program.

The proposal submission process for the Puerto Rico initiative will begin in Fall 2019 as well.

In May, the New York Fed, in collaboration with its regional partners the Community Foundation of Puerto Rico and Inclusiv, held the first Community Development Finance Community Development and CRA Programming workshop in Puerto Rico.

“Fostering dialogue and offering educational resources, the event focused on enhancing the capacity of local organizations to develop CRA-eligible community investment proposals,” the agency said.

The next event will be held Sept. 12, 2019. Details on the CoDeFi Progression Model in Puerto Rico and the May event can be found here.