One Alliance Insurance Corp. earns ‘A,’ exceptional stability rating

One Alliance Insurance Corporation’s new rating assigned by Demotech validates the strategy used by its new owners to inject additional capital in 2019 to strengthen even further the surplus from the insurer.

One Alliance Insurance Corp. has earned a Financial Stability Rating (FSR) of A-Exceptional from Demotech Inc., a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of independent, regional, and specialty insurers, the company announced.

This level of FSR is assigned to insurers that have an exceptional financial stability related to maintaining positive surplus as regards to policyholders, liquidity of invested assets, an acceptable level of financial leverage, reasonable loss and loss adjustment expense reserves and realistic pricing.

“We’re proud to receive this affirmation from Demotech, especially since their primary focus is the financial stability of insurers and its reinsurance programs, and One Alliance Insurance Corporation has always been known for having as part of its core business model for the well-being of its policyholders and insurers,” said One Alliance Insurance Corporation CEO Víctor R. Ríos.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=712902&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=712902&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

One Alliance Insurance Corporation’s new rating assigned by Demotech validates the strategy used by its new owners to inject additional capital in 2019 to strengthen even further the surplus from the insurer, the firm said.

A FSR summarizes Demotech’s opinion as to the relative ability of an insurer to survive a downturn in general economic conditions as well as a downturn in the underwriting cycle. FSRs use statutory insurance accounting data or data allowed by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Since 1989, the financial stability ratings of “A” or better have been accepted by the main participants in the second mortgage market.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.