Op-Ed: Which IRA is best for me?

To maximize returns on your investment, you will need to choose diversified instruments at terms of five years or more. One of the instruments most commonly used by local investors is Oriental’s Diversified Growth IRA (DGI)1, which also offers the tax relief everyone is looking for when the time comes to file taxes, as every contribution can be deducted from your tax return.

This collective investment fund of IRA accounts is invested in bonds, capital stock, and general assets. The investment portfolio is managed by a group of money managers who work to maximize returns and minimize risk. It is also accessible ― allowing you to make monthly contributions of a minimum amount of $25 to a maximum of $416.66 through automatic transfers from any account.

DGI and other types of IRA accounts have become one of the most popular ways of saving for retirement because deductible IRA’s offer immediate tax relief. Additionally, the funds may be withdrawn ― without penalties imposed by the Puerto Rico Treasury Department ― for certain uses, such as the purchase of your first home or your children’s college education, among others.

On the other hand, if you are looking for a short-term investment and low risk is most important for you, a product such as the Oriental CD IRA2 may be the right choice. This certificate of deposit offers fixed returns according on the term you select, from 1 to up to 5 years.

It is recommended for people who seek principal security and guaranteed fixed returns. Remember, it is important to determine your profile in order to choose the IRA that best fits your needs.

To learn more about IRA accounts, please call 787-777-7777, visit any of our branches across the island, or access our web page: www.orientalbank.com.

Legal disclosures:

(1) Only for individuals who are residents of Puerto Rico. The Diversified Growth IRA or DGI is not insured by the FDIC, is not an Oriental Bank deposit or obligation, is not guaranteed by the Bank, and is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of the principal invested. It also carries greater risk because it uses borrowed money to leverage the asset base of the Diversified Growth IRA trust. Please request the DGI Prospectus at any of our branches or at the offices of Oriental Financial Services Corp. (authorized dealer), Member FINRA/SIPC, and read it carefully before investing. Minimum opening balance: $250. Fees for investment withdrawals (for reasons other than reaching 60 years of age, death, disability, or unemployment): 5% of the investment balance if withdrawn during the first year; 4% of the investment balance if withdrawn during the second year; 3% of the investment balance if withdrawn during the third year; 2% of the investment balance if withdrawn during the fourth year; and 1% of the investment balance if withdrawn during the fifth year. A rollover fee of $54.99 will be charged for each rollover to an IRA in another institution. Subject to an early withdrawal tax penalty of 10% (15% in certain cases) if the early withdrawal does not comply with any of the conditions permitted by the Puerto Rico Treasury Department. There is a 1.80% annual fee for administrative and other services. This annual fee is calculated based on the DGI trust’s average total assets. (2) Only for individuals. Minimum opening balance of $250. Penalties for early withdrawal will consist of 365 days of interests on the account principal. There is an early withdrawal tax penalty of 10% (15% in certain cases) if the early withdrawal does not comply with any of the conditions permitted by the Puerto Rico Department of the Treasury. Other fees: Distribution by check, $14.99; rollover to an IRA account in another institution, $54.99. Products offered by Oriental Bank. Oriental Bank is a subsidiary of OFG Bancorp.

* This post is sponsored by Oriental Bank.

