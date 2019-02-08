Oracle seeks Puerto Rican students to participate in new internship program

February 8, 2019 22

Powered by a multidisciplinary group of current Oracle employees who had the opportunity to participate in previous editions of their internship and trainee programs, the software company is looking to recruit new participants, it announced.

The internship program, called Generation Oracle, seeks to guide and train a generation of professionals for the future. The registration period ends Mar. 4, 2019.

To be part of Generation Oracle, the interested parties must be attending a high or technical educational level throughout the duration of the program — from 13 to 18 months — and they must show a desire to “transform the world, empowering people through innovation” in addition to identifying with the corporate values ​​of the company, such as:

Live for excellence;

Be a passionate person;

Behave as owner;

Have an entrepreneurial spirit;

Talk with the truth;

Have an obsession for clients.

To participate, candidates must have availability to work 35 hours per week (or equivalent to the workload of interns) at the Oracle offices in San Juan.

“We’re convinced that the transformation is in the hands of people and that technology is the tool that enables and accelerates positive changes, in this sense, we are very happy to present the Generation Oracle program, because with it we will guide and train a generation of professionals for the future: people with the best human qualities, able to take full advantage of innovation and thus transform the world,” said Luiz Meisler, executive vice president of Oracle Latin America.