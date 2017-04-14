P.R. organizes 1st ever trade mission to Chile

The U.S. Commercial Service is actively recruiting for its inaugural trade mission to Chile, April 25–27, the entity announced Thursday.

José Burgos, director of the U.S. Commercial Service field office in Puerto Rico, will lead the delegation. The first ever trade mission for the region aims to give local companies the unique opportunity to expand their global presence — focusing on South America.

“Chile is a strong trading partner with the U.S. with exports totaling nearly $13 billion last year,” said Burgos. “Chile’s stable economy is ideal for Puerto Rican exporters interested in growing their businesses in one of the most open and stable markets in Latin America.”

Mission participants can expect one-to-one meetings with pre-screened Chilean executives and an exclusive invitation to a networking event with Chilean industry multipliers, including Chambers of Commerce and other influential business associations.

Companies will also be encouraged to attend Chilean business briefings by the U.S. Embassy in Santiago on local business practices and opportunities, organizers said.

For more information or to register, please contact Jose.Burgos@trade.gov, Director, U.S. Commercial Service, 787.775.1992 or 787.679.3048.