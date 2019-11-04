Oriental grants $1.5M loan for new multi-use complex

November 4, 2019 251

As part of its commitment to small- and medium-sized business, Oriental confirmed it has granted a $1.5 million loan Eventiu Corp. for the development of the SportLand Center multipurpose complex.

SportLand Center will be the first and only indoor multi-purpose sports complex with air conditioning in Puerto Rico, company officials said.

It will feature four volleyball courts, two basketball courts, a tennis court, a closed-circuit two-lane track, gym, coffee shops, a sport bar, sports equipment store and activity rooms.

The 37,000 square-foot building will be located in the Miramar area of San Juan and is expected to open by Spring 2020.

“Once again we help a Puerto Rican company continue to expand its business and meet its goals,” said Alberto González, business development executive at Oriental.

“In Oriental we seek to be that strategic partner that our clients seek and need, offering them financial solutions, a service of excellence and betting on the development of their businesses,” he said.