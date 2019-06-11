Oriental grants $2.8M loan to Evinmotors

June 11, 2019 247

In keeping with its commitment to small businesses, Oriental granted a loan of some $2.8 million to Evinmotors, for the purchase of a commercial property that will become its new headquarters.

The loan was granted under the Small Business Administration’s 504 program, jointly with the Marketing Small Business Finance Corp.

Evinmotors is a company dedicated to the distribution and retail sales of recreational products, outboard motors and related accessories. It distributes brands including Sea-Doo, Can-am, Evinrude, KTM and Husqvarna.

The new project financed by Oriental will also enable Evinmotors to bring back to the market the Indian Motorcycles brand, executives said.

The company has about 20 employees and will be located in San Juan.

“At Oriental we offer our customers solutions to meet their financial needs and contribute to the economic development of their businesses,” said Osvaldo Aguayo, Oriental’s vice president of business banking.

“We seek to be a strategic partner in our customers’ decision-making processes, provide them with the tools they need, give them the best service, and earn their trust,” said Aguayo.