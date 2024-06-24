Oriental Insurance, Chubb Insurance launch online personal accident policy

With an online and easy-to-contract process, the product operates in a cashless modality and offers coverage for accidents, funeral expenses in case of accidental death, reimbursement for air and land ambulance services, and life insurance in case of the policyholder’s death.

The new product created by Chubb will be marketed through Chubb Studio.

Oriental Insurance, in alliance with Chubb Insurance Co. of Puerto Rico, announced a new personal accident insurance product that will be offered completely online through Chubb Studio.

“At Oriental Insurance, we seek to offer our customers digital tools that facilitate the processes when quoting or purchasing insurance. With this platform, customers will be able to carry out the process from wherever they want, whenever they want from any computer, tablet or cellphone. It’s an easy, fast and safe process. After completing the entire process, the customer will have the policy information immediately,” said Ivelisse Valentín, director of Insurance at Oriental.

With an online and easy-to-contract process, the product operates in a cashless modality and offers coverage for accidents, funeral expenses in case of accidental death, reimbursement for air and land ambulance services, and life insurance in case of the insured’s death.

The new product created by Chubb will be marketed through Chubb Studio, the insurer’s award-winning global integration technology that allows its business partners to quickly and easily integrate insurance proposals, products, services and claims experiences.

“Partnerships are essential to reach a broader audience. Incorporating digital insurance integrated into the transaction flow of companies like Oriental Insurance allows them to deliver personalized insurance adapted to needs, services and loyalty to their clients and Chubb to continue promoting the insurance culture in the country,” said Javier Méndez, vice president of Chubb.