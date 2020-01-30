P.R. BloggerCon conference to focus on digital trends

January 30, 2020 97

Puerto Rico BloggerCon, the annual convention for digital media and influencers slated for Feb. 8, this year will celebrate “HyperSocial,” an educational event for communicators, digital content creators and entrepreneurs about emerging changes in digital platforms.

The activity will take place at the Engine-4 Coworking Space in Bayamón.

“We call on communications professionals and digital content creators to participate in the workshops we will offer, since it is extremely important to be up to date on information and tools that, due to the nature of the digital industry, are constantly transformed,” said José Hernández-Falcón, founder of Puerto Rico BloggerCon.

“HyperSocial is an accessible educational opportunity for all types of digital content creators, digital influencers, journalists, relationship makers, business owners and anyone else interested in maximizing the use of digital platforms,” he said.

In addition, Hernández-Falcón explained that workshop topics include influencer marketing, search engine optimization, new trends for mobile platforms, as well as a panel of experts in the digital influencers industry.

The panel will offer concrete examples how to work properly and professionally with these digital content creators.

