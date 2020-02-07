P.R. hotels develop special packages for tourists

February 7, 2020 64

To incentivize tourists to visit our island, destination marketing organization Discover Puerto Rico, and the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association, have been working with hotels around the island to develop special packages.

A total of 17 hotels have joined this attractive initiative to encourage travel to the island. The packages feature different offers, some including a free night, on-property credits, or special discounts.

“We saw a great opportunity to work this together and make a statement to the hotels to save the high season of 2020 after the cancellations received due to the earthquakes that started in early January. This a direct call to action that we are open for tourism and that we are waiting for them to show everything that Puerto Rico has to offer,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

After reserving three nights, visitors can get a fourth night free in the following hotels: Rincón Beach Resort, AC Hotel San Juan, La Concha Renaissance Resort, Sheraton Old San Juan, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, Courtyard San Juan Miramar and El Conquistador Resort.

In other hotels, visitors can receive a credit of up to $500 or a discount, to spend in their facilities, reserve a car, a variety of tours, among others. This group of hotels includes San Juan Marriott & Stellaris Casino, Caribe Hilton, Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel and Casino, The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico, Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort, Embassy Suites by Hilton San Juan, Courtyard by Marriott Isla Verde Beach Resort, InterContinental San Juan and Verdanza Hotel.

In addition to the hotels mentioned above, tourists can also get discounts for a variety of tours when booking with East Island Excursions, Casa BACARDÍ, or Castillo Tours DMC.

To obtain more details about these offers and how to reserve, visit this link.

