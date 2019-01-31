P.R.-made point-of-sale technology to be used in Super Bowl ’19

January 31, 2019 32

Integrated point of sale system, eMobilePOS, created by Puerto Rican company e-Nabler Corp., will be used in Super Bowl LIII, the company announced.

eMobilePOS will be used in the stores located at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia during the Super Bowl game in which merchandise from the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL will be sold.

They will have POS stations on iPads, equipped with eMobilePOS technology, the company added.

“The fast and integrated service is crucial during sporting events. Fans want to quickly buy their favorite team jerseys and other souvenirs and return to their seats,” said Joel Vázquez, president of e-Nabler.

“In addition, fans can buy items with funds attached to their ticket offices. It is a concept used in events in the United States where you add money to the box office and use it as a method of payment, to buy other things at the event,” he said.

“This was one of the reasons why the event management selected eMobilePOS as a mobile point of sale, due to our knowledge in that area,” Vázquez said.

e-Nabler’s payment technology has also been used in other sporting events in the U.S. mainland, such as the NBA All-Star Game, the Winter Classic of the National Hockey League and in NASCAR sports cars races. eMobilePOS is a complete point of sale solution for systems integrated with tablets and mobile devices to process payments and inventory controls of multiple locations, while serving a multitude of sales scenarios in stores, restaurants, hotels and others.