P.R.’s Concalma debuts in ’19 Made in America Holiday Gift Guide

December 4, 2019 244

Concalma, a Puerto Rican brand of tote bags manufactured at an industrial women-owned factory in Utuado, has been included in Alliance for American Manufacturing’s 2019 Made in America Holiday Gift Guide, becoming the first company to represent the island in the publication.

The guide is an annual collection of holiday gift ideas from companies that make products in the U.S. mainland and its territories.

“We’re thrilled to present a Puerto Rico gift guide pick for the first time in the Gift Guide’s history, and we couldn’t think of a better company with which to premier the category,” the Alliance for American Manufacturing said.

“Thoroughly chic, Concalma’s colorful bags have supported both local artists and female manufacturers since the company’s founding in 2006. Made by an industrial women’s cooperative in rural Puerto Rico, Concalma’s bags are sewn to last,” the organization said.



The guide was started in 2013 and it features new companies and products each year that represent all 50 states, the District of Columbia and this year’s addition is Puerto Rico.

“Our Made in America Holiday Gift Guide gives us the opportunity to shine a spotlight on companies that support jobs and manufacturing in America,” said Alliance for American Manufacturing President Scott Paul.

“The gift guide also gives holiday shoppers something to look forward to each year,” he said. “Many of our advocates and supporters tell us it can be difficult to find Made in America products in places like big chain stores, so we hope that this makes their holiday season a little easier.”

Concalma, founded by entrepreneur Matilsha Marxuach, seeks to “combine functionality, quality and creative design into its products with sustainable, social and responsible actions, creating a unique bundle of physical, emotional and conceptual values,” according to its website.