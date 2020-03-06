P.R. seeks to become ‘hemp capital of the Americas’

March 6, 2020 374

On April 2, the island’s blossoming hemp industry will gather to participate in an ambitious agenda of conferences on economic opportunities and prospects for the cultivation and commercialization of the plant and its derivatives in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland.

The “Puerto Rico HempBiz,” to

be held at the Hyatt Grand Reserve in Río Grande, seeks to serve as a platform

for the official launch of the hemp industry in Puerto Rico “and position the

island as the center of the industry for the entire hemisphere,” organizers

said.

The Agriculture Department and

its Hemp Licensing and Inspection Office will unveil there for the first time,

the proposed regulatory framework to regulate the industry in line with the

provisions of the Farm Bill approved by U.S. Congress in 2018.

“We’ve designed a robust

educational program to help participants compete on a global stage. Attendees

will understand why Puerto Rico is an ideal place for the cultivation and

processing of industrial hemp,” said Noemí Pérez, president of P.R. HempBiz.

With a projected attendance of

hundreds of industry members from Puerto Rico and abroad, P.R. HempBiz is open

to investors, entrepreneurs, farmers and other professionals interested in learning

about the opportunities offered by the industry.

According to Pérez, the new

incentive law passed last year by the local government stimulates the

establishment of operations for the cultivation, processing and manufacturing

of hemp products, which presents attractive opportunities for investors.

“The fact that hemp is a

highly exportable product makes this plant a business opportunity with large-scale

potential,” she added.

Puerto Rico HempBiz will have

the participation of speakers David M. Klein, CEO of BlueGrass Hemp &

Health; Ricardo Álvarez, agricultural influencer and director of the Florida

Department of Agriculture’s southern region; Irving Rodríguez, agronomist from

the Puerto Rico Licensing and Hemp Inspection Office; Todd Denkin, past CEO of

Digipath Inc.

Topics to be discussed include

cultivation and agriculture techniques, manufacturing of derivative products,

market development, regulatory framework and public policy, among others. Each

topic will be presented with an approach to facilitate its rapid and

sustainable implementation, organizers said.

Grand View Research has

estimated the global hemp industrial market at $4.7 billion in 2019. The firm

projects an annual growth rate of more than 15% through 2028. Sales of

hemp-derived CBD in the United States are expected to increase from

approximately $1.2 billion in 2019 to $10.3 billion by 2024, representing an

annual growth rate of 54%.

Pérez invited entrepreneurs heading

startups related to the hemp industry to participate in a Shark Tank-style

event that will be part of the P.R. HempBiz agenda.

Entrepreneurs will have the

opportunity to present their innovation projects to a panel of experienced

investors who will meet at the event to select a winning team. The call for

proposals for this opportunity to connect with potential investors is now open.

