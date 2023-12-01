Puerto Rico trials could lead PapEasy to revolutionize cervical cancer screening

PapEasy is expected to revolutionize cervical cancer screening.

Puerto Rico is hosting clinical trials that could significantly impact the fight against cervical cancer, said Kamran Ayagh, CEO and founder of PapEasy, in an interview with News is my Business.

PapEasy specializes in preventive health care with proprietary technology for cervical cancer testing.

“We have a working prototype [made] by a company named Viant Group, a Puerto Rico-based company that will be producing the final version of the device that is going to be FDA approved for production and distribution out of Puerto Rico,” Ayagh stated. He expects the medical device to receive FDA approval by February.

PapEasy combines simplicity with advanced testing technologies in a user-friendly device, improving the Pap test experience.

“PapEasy is at a level where we have an approved concept,” he said. “So, we are finalizing the clinical trial through Universidad Ana G. Méndez.”

PapEasy and the university are hosting a symposium titled “Leveraging Innovation in Cervical Cancer Detection” today, Dec. 1, at the school’s Carolina campus.

So far, Ayagh has invested $1.2 million in the project, “but we just proposed an additional $2.8 million to be invested in Puerto Rico so in total we are looking for $5 million,” he said.

Manufacturing will be managed both directly and indirectly by Viant Group, which is “taking care of our project.”

PapEasy will contribute to research and development, education, training and expanding the medical professional workforce, added Ayagh.

Dr. Carlos Conde, head of technical and engineering (R&D), anticipates PapEasy will foster global health care and economic growth by creating direct jobs in R&D, commercialization and related products.

There will also be health care professionals conducting new procedures; manufacturing employees for mass production; data analysis scientists developing new information and artificial intelligence tools related to PapEasy; and educators teaching new methodologies to future health professionals and developers.

“These new jobs are estimated at around 200 professionals during its startup. The PapEasy Platform is definitely a great opportunity for Puerto Rico,” Conde said, adding that approval for commercialization is expected in the third quarter of 2024.

In Puerto Rico, approximately 13 out of every 100,000 women are affected by cervical cancer, which is among the most common types of cancer on the island. The number of diagnoses surpasses those registered stateside, based on various studies and research.