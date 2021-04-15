Para La Naturaleza gets $290K from National Endowment for the Humanities

Para La Naturaleza's goal is to integrate society in the protection and management of the island’s natural resources.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) announced $24 million in grants for 225 humanities projects across the country, including a $290,750 allocation to Puerto Rican nonprofit organization Para la Naturaleza Inc.

The grant will support Para La Naturaleza in developing a project called “Flora Borinqueniana: Three Centuries of Botanical Illustrations,” which is described as a traveling exhibition on the history, science, and politics of botanical illustrations of Puerto Rican flora.

“NEH is proud to support these 225 new projects, which embody excellence, intellectual rigor, and a dedication to the pursuit of knowledge, even as our nation and the humanities community continue to face the challenges of the pandemic,” said NEH Acting Chairman Adam Wolfson.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=690310&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=690310&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“We look forward to the contributions these projects will make to our understanding of ourselves and our society through exemplary humanities research, publications, documentary films, exhibitions, and undergraduate programs,” Wolfson said.

The NEH was created in 1965 as an independent federal agency, to support research and learning in history, literature, philosophy, and other areas of the humanities by funding selected, peer-reviewed proposals from around the nation.

Among its duties, Para La Naturaleza manages all of the Puerto Rico Conservation Trust, including Hacienda Buena Vista in Ponce, the Hacienda la Esperanza in Manatí and the Cabezas de San Juan Nature Reserve in Fajardo, among others.

Its goal is to integrate society in the protection and management of the island’s natural resources to increase the percentage of protected lands for conservation in Puerto Rico, from the current 16%, to 33% by the year 2033.

Author Details Author Details Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez Author Details Business reporter with 27 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.