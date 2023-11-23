Paulson Puerto Rico distributes $2.6M in Christmas bonuses

Rafael Cedeño-Paulson

Some 2,700 Paulson Puerto Rico employees recently received a Christmas bonus of $1,000 each, along with a Thanksgiving turkey, courtesy of the company’s top executives, Rolando Padua and Rafael Cedeño-Paulson, who expressed their “profound gratitude” to the staff.

In total, the company distributed $2.6 million in bonuses to its Puerto Rico employees and provided 3,000 turkeys, they announced.

“I feel proud to join this Paulson Puerto Rico tradition of recognizing the hard work, adaptability and commitment of each of them to our company,” said Cedeño-Paulson, vice president of Paulson Puerto Rico.

“Above all, to have the solidity and stability to give them their Christmas bonus, higher than what is established by law,” he said. “It’s a testament to the spirit that must be had to continue growing and contributing to Puerto Rico.”

The $1,000 bonuses were given out in collaboration with Padua, president of the company, who said, “As we reflect on this past year, we remember the incredible people who make up our Paulson Puerto Rico family. Their contributions have been the cornerstone of our success, and we are deeply grateful for their unwavering support.”

The company, which has an annual payroll of $130 million, is known for its participation in the hotel industry; however, part of its success is attributed to a diversified portfolio that includes real estate, hotels, restaurants and car dealerships, among other businesses.