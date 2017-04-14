Payless ShoeSource closing 12 stores in PR; 389 in total

Payless ShoeSource is closing 389 underperforming stores in the United States — including 12 in Puerto Rico — providing “a rare opportunity for savvy shoppers to snap up footwear for the whole family at liquidation prices,” the company said Thursday.

A joint venture between Great American Group and Tiger Capital Group is conducting the store closing sales. Bargain-hunters nationwide will find significant discounts; popular footwear brands include Airwalk, Dexflex Comfort, American Eagle by Payless and many more, the retailer said.

The stores closing in Puerto Rico are located in: Coto Laurel; Barranquitas; San Lorenzo; Canóvanas; San Germán; San Sebastián; Guayama, Corozal, Mayagüez; Juncos; Manatí; and Guaynabo.

Founded in Topeka in 1956, Payless ShoeSource will continue to operate approximately 3,000 stores in the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico. The retailer filed a voluntary petition for reorganization pursuant to Chapter 11 of the U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Code on April 4 to facilitate the financial and operational restructuring necessary to strengthen its balance sheet and position Payless for long-term success.

During the store closing sales, shoppers will find significant liquidation discounts off Payless’ robust selection of well-known and popular national brands. These include brands such as American Eagle by Payless, Christian Siriano for Payless, Airwalk, Dexter and Dexflex Comfort, as well as Brash. Kids’ brands include SmartFit, and a range of character shoes.