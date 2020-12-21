Pepsi-Cola Puerto Rico pumps $7 million into vehicle fleet upgrade

The new trucks are used to deliver Pepsi products islandwide.

Pepsi-Cola Puerto Rico Distributing recently announced that its supply chain is undergoing a series of improvements, including a $7 million modernization of its fleet of vehicles.

As part of the initiative, the distributor bought 48 new trucks, labeled with the iconic Pepsi and 7UP brands, to deliver and distribute its products to points of sale throughout the island, with greater frequency and efficiency, it said in a statement.

The effort led to the creation of more than 10 new direct and indirect jobs and it is expected that a greater distribution capacity will lead to an increase in the economic activity that the company generates, it added.

“Regardless of the circumstances, Puerto Rico is a dynamic and robust market, and the demand for our products is always there,” said José Arquimides-Sanabria, CEO of Pepsi-Cola Puerto Rico Distributing.

“We appreciate the support of our consumers, and the acquisition of these trucks strengthens our operations to deliver their preferred brands to their closest point of sale,” he said.

The executive added that the new fleet will spearhead the company’s “renewed social commitment.”

Over the holidays, the new trucks will hit the streets of Toa Baja, San Juan and Bayamón in a caravan, “spreading the magic of the season, all in compliance with the health and safety protocols established by the municipality and the government,” he said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.