Pinky’s opens new store in Condado, more locations in pipeline

June 25, 2020 99

Pink’s restaurant has officially opened a new location on Ashford Ave. in the Condado sector of San Juan, at an investment of more than $150,000, company officials announced.

This store joins another operating on Loíza Street and is one of several more locations planned in coming months, said Héctor Westerband, co-owner and operator of the new restaurant along with Alex García, founder of Pinky’s.

Possible future locations could open in Santurce, Isla Verde, Old San Juan and Guaynabo, Westerband said.

The new Pinky’s features an indoor dining space, as well as a terrace for outdoor consumption. The design follows the model García developed, which maximizes the use of space to create an intimate and welcoming environment for diners, the executives said.

Management has put in place strict security protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seats are six feet apart from each other, to meet social distance standards. Only diners will be admitted until reaching a maximum capacity of 50% to eat inside the restaurant, in compliance with the government’s most recent executive order. Guests will be required to use face masks, as well as employees, who must wear gloves at all times.

The new Pinky’s will take customer orders over the phone for pick up at the restaurant or through the Uber Eats service for home delivery. Westerband also confirmed that the company is developing its own smartphone application.