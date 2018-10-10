PR Real Estate Broker’s Exchange unveils MLS platform for local property listings

October 10, 2018 125

PR Real Estate Broker’s Exchange, LLC announced the immediate availability of its Open Multiple Listing Service platform to exchange property listings among real estate professionals on the island.

It also provides the public with a “friendly and efficient” property search website, known as pr-homes.com.

“PR‑REBEX is the only MLS system in Puerto Rico open to all licensed real estate professionals. Realtors or not: an important factor given that less than 10 percent of all real estate professionals in PR are realtors,” said Carlos J. Sánchez, general manager at PR Real Estate Broker’s Exchange, LLC.

Only properties for which the real estate professional has an exclusive or semi-exclusive contract can be listed in the system. Property listings that are not updated at least every 90 days will be unpublished, the company explained.

To offer security and trust among the general public, as well as that of property owners listing their properties through a PR‑REBEX real estate professional, every time a property is listed in PR‑REBEX, the system verifies the listing professional license to be active and in good standing in the Puerto Rico State Department.

The PR‑REBEX system allows users to define and save specific property search characteristics and receive regular emails each time a property that meets these characteristics is listed in the system, keeping the user up-to-date on any new property listing meeting their criteria.

“Users can be extremely specific or vague in their property search criteria, the more specific they are the best are the chances the system will pinpoint the perfect property match for them,” the company noted.

Properties listings can also be saved to favorites, compared or shared with family and friends via automated postings in social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Pinterest or LinkedIn. The system is available in Spanish and English.

PR Real Estate Broker’s Exchange, LLC was founded in September 2018, to provide real estate professionals with advanced, efficient tools and applications to help them drive the growth of the real estate industry in Puerto Rico.