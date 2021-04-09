Popular unveils ‘new and improved’ PREMIA loyalty program

When booking travel experiences through the program's website, customers will have the flexibility to pay with their PREMIA points, with a Popular credit card or with a combination of both.

To continue offering services that respond to the needs and preferences of its customers, Popular announced the launch of its “new and improved” PREMIA loyalty program.

It features a new digital platform that provides a better points redemption experience through any device, said Solimar Cedeño, vice president of Individual Credit at Popular.

“We’re very excited to be able to provide our customers with this completely redesigned program that is more aligned with innovative credit card rewards programs,” she said. “Customers will now have a wide variety of options and much more flexibility when redeeming their PREMIA points.”

Program members will be able to choose from a variety of options grouped into three categories: travel, cash and gift cards. For the cash redemption category, members can choose to redeem for a statement credit to reduce the card balance or select specific purchases made with the program’s credit card and apply PREMIA points to those transactions.

Customers will also have the option to redeem for cash as a direct deposit to a Banco Popular checking or savings account. Another advantage will be the opportunity that, when booking travel experiences through the program’s website, customers will have the flexibility to pay with their PREMIA points, with a Popular credit card or with a combination of both.

The new platform, available to PREMIA program members through their credit card, has the convenience of greater visibility to know when points expire, which will allow members to plan their redemptions.

Similarly, there will be seasonal promotions, the opportunity to earn more points on eligible transactions made with the credit card, and monthly points awarded for relationships with other Popular products.

“We’re providing the latest technology at the service of our PREMIA customers. It is much more convenient, accessible and easy to use platform so they can turn their points into unforgettable experiences,” Cedeño concluded.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.