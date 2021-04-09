Type to search

In-Brief

Popular unveils ‘new and improved’ PREMIA loyalty program

Contributor April 9, 2021
Share
When booking travel experiences through the program's website, customers will have the flexibility to pay with their PREMIA points, with a Popular credit card or with a combination of both.

To continue offering services that respond to the needs and preferences of its customers, Popular announced the launch of its “new and improved” PREMIA loyalty program.

It features a new digital platform that provides a better points redemption experience through any device, said Solimar Cedeño, vice president of Individual Credit at Popular.

“We’re very excited to be able to provide our customers with this completely redesigned program that is more aligned with innovative credit card rewards programs,” she said. “Customers will now have a wide variety of options and much more flexibility when redeeming their PREMIA points.” 

Program members will be able to choose from a variety of options grouped into three categories: travel, cash and gift cards. For the cash redemption category, members can choose to redeem for a statement credit to reduce the card balance or select specific purchases made with the program’s credit card and apply PREMIA points to those transactions.

Customers will also have the option to redeem for cash as a direct deposit to a Banco Popular checking or savings account. Another advantage will be the opportunity that, when booking travel experiences through the program’s website, customers will have the flexibility to pay with their PREMIA points, with a Popular credit card or with a combination of both.

The new platform, available to PREMIA program members through their credit card, has the convenience of greater visibility to know when points expire, which will allow members to plan their redemptions.

Similarly, there will be seasonal promotions, the opportunity to earn more points on eligible transactions made with the credit card, and monthly points awarded for relationships with other Popular products.

“We’re providing the latest technology at the service of our PREMIA customers. It is much more convenient, accessible and easy to use platform so they can turn their points into unforgettable experiences,” Cedeño concluded.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Popular Inc. reports $176M in 4Q20 net income, $507M for full year
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez January 29, 2021
The Banker Magazine names Banco Popular ‘Bank of the Year in Puerto Rico’
Contributor December 7, 2020
Federal Home Loan Bank awards $703K to San Juan affordable housing complex
Contributor November 30, 2020
Popular focused on providing tools and solutions to its business clients
Contributor November 25, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Popular Inc. reports $176M in 4Q20 net income, $507M for full year
The Banker Magazine names Banco Popular ‘Bank of the Year in Puerto Rico’
Federal Home Loan Bank awards $703K to San Juan affordable housing complex
Popular focused on providing tools and solutions to its business clients
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.