Ports Authority issues RFQ for Avenue C reconstruction at San Juan terminal

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority recently issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) for the reconstruction of Avenue C at the Puerto Nuevo Maritime Terminal in San Juan. The project is “crucial for improving transportation infrastructure” in Puerto Rico and ensuring the safety and efficiency of port operations, said Joel Pizá-Batiz, the Ports Authority’s executive director.

The project became possible after the Ports Authority applied to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program through a competitive process involving all 50 states and U.S. territories.

Avenue C, under the ownership and maintenance of the Ports Authority, functions as the main access route for more than 50 percent of containers moved between various cargo terminals. These include Pier C, operated by Ports, and several private terminals.

Built in 1965 and rehabilitated in 2010, the road has substantially deteriorated due to heavy truck loads and a deficient stormwater drainage system, leading to water accumulation, potential accidents, vehicle damage and disruptions in cargo operations.

“The reconstruction project of Avenue C is of utmost importance in addressing these issues and enhancing the safety and efficiency of our port operations,” Pizá-Batiz noted. “It will include essential elements such as pavement planning and design, green areas and landscaping specifications, greenhouse gas emissions analysis and critical infrastructure improvement.”

Expressing enthusiasm, Pizá-Batiz stated, “The reconstruction of Avenue C is a crucial step in improving transportation infrastructure and safety at our maritime terminal. We are dedicated to executing this project efficiently and effectively to benefit our community and Puerto Rico’s economy.”

The deadline for submitting qualifications is set for Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. The Ports Authority encourages qualified planning, architecture and engineering companies and professionals to participate in this process.

“The Ports Authority is committed to the continuous improvement of our facilities and the promotion of economic growth in Puerto Rico,” Pizá-Batiz said. “We appreciate the support of the community and look forward to collaborating with expert partners to carry out this essential project.”