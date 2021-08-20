Ports Authority opens RFI for 3 docks at the Puerto Nuevo Port Zone

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Puerto Nuevo Port Zone.

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority has initiated a Request For Interest (RFI) process for the lease, development, operation, administration and improvements of the M, N, and O docks in the Puerto Nuevo Port Zone, agency Executive Director Joel A. Pizá announced.

He explained that after a negotiation process, the Ports Authority recovered these piers late last year, as well as the adjacent parcels of land, for a total of approximately 19 acres.

“Ports intends to explore the market’s appetite for crane installation, cargo handling, cargo stowage and storage on docks M, N and O and adjacent parcels,” Pizá said.

The information collected through the RFI process will help Ports determine the appropriate next steps to further the the agency’s goals, he added.

The RFI is not a Request for Proposals (RFP) or any other competitive application, Pizá noted. Possible next steps in the process may include moving ahead with a formal RFP or Request for Qualifications (RFQ) process or taking no further action.

Stakeholder responses should not exceed 15 pages and the information must be complete and detailed, and general brochures or generic information will not be considered, the agency noted.

Companies interested in participating in the RFI may submit their responses before 5 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2021, to rpedraza@prpa.pr.gov and magonzalez@prpa.pr.gov. The RFI is available on the Ports Authority’s website.

“We’re confident that this RFI process will generate the interest of the main stevedoring companies, both in the United States and in Europe,” Pizá said.