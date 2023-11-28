Type to search

Ports Authority sues Aguadilla airport tenant for $1.4M

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 28, 2023
Western Aviation Service Corp. is a fixed base operator that provides fuel, maintenance, and other services for all types of aircrafts, commercial and private. (Credit: Western Aviation Service's Facebook page).

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority has filed a civil lawsuit against Western Aviation Service Corp., one of its tenants at the Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla, for nearly $1.4 million in missed payments for its lease at the busy air hub.

In the suit filed at the San Juan Superior Court, Ports stated that on June 16, 2021, it granted a 20-year lease contract to Western Aviation for the use of some 200,654 square feet of space at the airport, at a monthly rate of $17,747.

The contract also established additional applicable rates such as landing, passenger and parking fees.

Upon filing the lawsuit, Ports stated that as of Nov. 9, Western Aviation Service owes $615,943 in accrued lease payments and an additional $753,837 in other applicable fees. That totals $1,369,780, plus interest and penalties, the lawsuit states.

“The multiple efforts and extrajudicial efforts of the plaintiff to collect the amount owed have been unsuccessful. The amount owed by the defendant is expired, is liquid and payable,” stated Ports in the lawsuit, asking the court to enforce payment.

Western Aviation Service is a fixed base operator that provides fuel, maintenance and other services to commercial and private aircraft. Its facilities at the airport include a ramp area, hangar and lounge area, according to its website.

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
