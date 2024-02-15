PRASA website entering 2nd phase to optimize services, iron out kinks

The new website was launched Jan. 24 and will go through several optimization phases.

The Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority’s newly launched website registered 140,000 accounts within the first two weeks, matching the total users from its previous platform, confirmed Arnaldo Jiménez, the agency’s vice president of strategic planning.

The new platform, which was developed by local firms Accenture, INVID and Imagination Soft at a cost of $650,000, is now entering a second phase to optimize and iron out the kinks that, among other issues, have prevented some customers from registering their accounts.

“We’re listening to our customers and, obviously, we’ll continue optimizing our website for their benefit,” Jiménez stated.

To access the new platform, which includes a new mobile app, users need to create a new account with their information and payment details. While for some the process has proven easy, others have encountered error messages during signup.

One customer reported receiving an email to verify their account: “I try to verify it and I get an error message.”

Another customer mentioned issues adding their account: “I opened a new profile, new password and everything. But when I try to add the account, it says, ‘wrong credentials, please call,’ and the number is always busy.”adheres

The website was launched on Jan. 24, adhering to Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service (PRITS) guidelines on security and accessibility, officials said.

“Every new procedure has a learning curve, and we’re there to help. We’re going to continue optimizing our website, and that was precisely one of the reasons we moved to a new platform, because the old one couldn’t accept more updates,” Jiménez emphasized.

“PRASA had the need to be able to incorporate new services, which we have and will continue to do in upcoming updates. We’re obviously gathering all the lessons learned to continue modifying our page so that it benefits all our customers,” he said.

The platform has the capacity to serve all 1.2 million PRASA customers and offers a range of services and information including a message from the utility’s president, payment options, news, supplier information, commercial office details, an irregularities report, compliance, infrastructure, an interactive map, and reservoir levels.

“We want to incorporate as many services as possible so that our customers do not have to depend on visiting a customer service office or do transactions over the phone,” he added.

PRASA had a significant security breach last year that exposed customer account information and crippled the online service.

“After the cybersecurity incident on the Authority’s platforms, information systems personnel have continued to work together with GM Security, getting the company’s Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard certification, which was developed by a committee made up of the most important debit and credit card companies, a committee called PCI SSC [Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council]. Our customers can trust the security of their transactions, knowing that their card details are protected,” Jiménez assured.