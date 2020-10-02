PRCCI, Northwell Health host COVID-19 symposium for healthcare professionals

October 2, 2020 69

The Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation (PRCCI), a subsidiary of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust and Northwell Health/Center for Global Health held a virtual symposium in which 320 healthcare professionals discussed issues related to clinical research and the medical management of COVID-19.

The “COVID 19: Current Concepts and Lessons Learned from the Northwell Health/New York Experience” symposium featured more than 10 Northwell healthcare industry experts and local professionals to explore NH’s successes and learnings in its handling of COVID-19.

Over two days of presentations, the panelists discussed issues of best clinical practices and inequities in global health related to the pandemic.

The symposium program included keynote presentations such as the epidemiology and biology of COVID-19, the theory and practice of convalescent plasma as therapy and treatment, emergency response methods in cases of coronavirus, resource management, the logistics of clinical trials during the emergency period and clinical research on the virus, among many others.

The sessions also included panel discussions so that participants could ask their questions and comment on their experiences in their respective markets.

“As an entity dedicated to clinical research, our commitment is to continue promoting the development of Puerto Rico as a center of knowledge and innovation in this sector. This forum, held in collaboration with NH, provides a valuable source of information and continuing education for those health professionals who face coronavirus every day, either by treating patients or in the field of clinical research,” said Amarilys Silva-Bochetti, executive director of PRCCI.

“The objective is to partner with experts in the sector and share information and experiences that expand knowledge and save lives, as we continue to develop more alliances in and outside of Puerto Rico,” she said.