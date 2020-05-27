PRFAA Florida launches website to support Puerto Rican residents

May 27, 2020 204

The Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration launched a virtual booking website to “better serve” the 1.2 million Puerto Ricans currently residing in the state in Florida through the COVID-19 crisis.

The website will allow the Puerto Rican community in Florida to request an appointment in real-time and receive in-person services offered by the center located in Orlando.

At the integrated services center, citizens can obtain vital certificates and documents such as birth, marriage, and death certificates, and Child Support Administration papers.

“The government of Puerto Rico and our administration is committed to continuing to support and improve services for the Puerto Rican community on the mainland,” said Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration Executive Director Jennifer M. Storipan.

“It’s important for us to be able to serve the citizens residing in Florida, and surrounding states,” she said.

“We hope that with this announcement, we can maintain that important bond that unites the diaspora with our island during these challenging times we continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Storipan added.

PRFAA Florida has continued to serve the community by phone and email to provide services to citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Anthony Carrillo Filomeno, PRFAA’s regional director in Florida.

“Like many government agencies across the nation, direct services to citizens have been affected by the pandemic,” he said. “With this new initiative, we hope to return our direct support to our community while maintaining a balance to ensure controls that promote well-being and public health during this pandemic.”

