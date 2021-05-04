Type to search

PRHTA to launch ‘Fiebrú’ content platform to ‘empower’ tourism

Contributor May 4, 2021
“Fiebrú” will make available to all PRHTA members, its workforce and industry members, a wealth of content, courses, certifications and workshops on topics related to gastronomy, bartending, customer service, personal growth, mental health, branding, finance and others.

The Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association (PRHTA) is seeking to “empower” the tourism industry, and island residents, through an online platform it is calling “Fiebrú.”

The content platform — which will go live in the third quarter of the year for the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association’s 400 corporate members and its associates, as well as anyone who wants to join — will offer an opportunity to discover new interests, improve skills in several areas, learn more about what participants are passionate about, and contribute positively to the island’s recovery.

The fully interactive platform, curated by experts, seeks to create a movement “capable of completely changing Puerto Ricans as well as the tourism and hospitality industry in general,” said PRHTA President Clarisa Jiménez.

“At PRHTA we aim to protect the tourism industry, which is responsible for more than 80,000 direct and indirect jobs,” she said.

“We’re certain that this workforce is key to the island and that empowering them is the best way to move forward and maintain our position as a world-class destination,” she said.

