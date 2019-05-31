PRiMEX launches workshops on business plans continuity as hurricane season begins

May 31, 2019 114

The Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension’s (PRiMEX) Manufacturing Disaster Assistance Program announced the start of an islandwide workshop cycle to support, review and create resilience and business continuity plans for small and medium manufacturing companies.

Ramón Vega, director of the Manufacturing Disaster Assistance Program, said the effort will be conducted jointly with the Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Management (known as NMEAD in Spanish), headed by Commissioner Carlos Acevedo, who will be offering information on the government’s updated emergency operational plans.

The first orientation session will take place June 7 at the Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino Resort from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., followed by a second session on June 14 at the Caguas City Hall. The activity will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Both events are free of charge.

Among the topics to be highlighted are: Significance and Lessons Learned from Hurricane María; Business Continuity Planning — Importance and rationale for creating a Business Continuity Plan; Disaster and Emergency Management; and, Data Protection and Cybersecurity.

“For the second consecutive year in PRiMEX we are conducting orientation workshops for small and medium businesses in the manufacturing sector so they can review business continuity plans and support them in their creation before any disaster,” said Vega, who is also a Management Consultant at PRiMEX.

“If we strengthen businesses, we protect jobs and promote permanence in our economy. It is imperative that companies have a good chain of suppliers, alternative energy sources, protect their information and business intelligence, and know the government’s updated emergency plans,” said Vega, adding PRiMEX has already served nearly 800 business islandwide.