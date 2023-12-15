Priority Roro Services invests $40M in logistics integration

Priority Roro Services operates within the Ferries del Caribe group, facilitating maritime connections between Puerto Rico and neighboring Caribbean islands as part of its transportation network.

With an investment exceeding $40 million, Priority Roro Services Inc., a Puerto Rican company within the Ferries del Caribe group, revealed that the investments made over the past year have made it the only Puerto Rican company with complete integration of all necessary services in the supply chain.

“At PRIORITY, we continue to bet on the future of the island, which is why we have spared no expense in investing more than $40 million to strengthen our unique services, covering all of our clients’ needs and with a mission to exceed expectations and create a business partnership with our clients,” company President Néstor González said.

González said the company benefits its clients because of its “vertical integration of all logistics services,” which offer “a single point of contact instead of dealing with multiple companies, greatly simplifying their logistics processes and allowing them to focus on what truly adds value to their businesses.”

As part of the plan to strengthen operational efficiency, González said that over the past few years, the company has “been evaluating multiple companies that create synergies with our core business,” and that this year, “we have completed the majority of these transactions. Everything was planned under the strategy of covering all services in the supply chain, focusing on our island but with a global vision.”

The company offers maritime cargo transportation between Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the eastern Caribbean islands, with Puerto Rico serving as a hub to connect the Caribbean to the United States.

It distinguishes itself as a strategic logistics partner for its clients, offering transportation for any type of cargo, including dry or refrigerated containers, loose cargo, vehicles, trucks, heavy equipment, Non-containerized Intermodal Traffic (cargo transported using multiple modes of transportation [NITs]), International Organization for Standardization (ISO)-certified tanks, hazardous materials and oversized equipment.

To achieve its goal, the company has made the following investments over the past year:

PRIORITY Terminals entered into a joint venture with Intership to operate piers M, N and O at the San Juan Bay and provide stevedoring services for any type of vessel.

PRIORITY Trucking acquired a land transportation company with more than 50 years of experience, capable of transporting all types of cargo.

PRIORITY Logistics became the majority shareholder in a storage, distribution, pick and pack, cross-docking, inventory management, and maritime or air cargo transportation service around the world.

Recently, the company presented its clients and business partners with the rebranding of its image and how it has worked to become the most comprehensive logistics solution in the Caribbean.

The company reflected on its leadership in maritime cargo transportation in the Caribbean for the past 30 years, providing service that is distinguished by its speed and frequency of trips.