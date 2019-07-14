Podcast

Private sector reacts to arrests on gov’t corruption charges, ‘TelegramGate’

July 14, 2019075
From left: Jay Fonseca, attorney and news analyst, sits down with Dollars and Sense to discuss the events of the past week. (Credit: Wilton Vargas)

Today’s special episode features interviews with representatives from Puerto Rico’s private sector to discuss the events of the last week, when six people with ties to Gov. Ricardo Rosselló’s administration were arrested on corruption charges, as well as the contents of nearly 900 pages of a chat on Telegram involving the governor and a group of his tightest collaborators were revealed.

The lineup of interviewees is:

  1. Tomás Ramírez, representative of Puerto Rico’s small inns — or paradores — tourism sector;
  2. Jorge Argüelles, president of the Puerto Rico United Retailers Association;
  3. Jay Fonseca, attorney and news analyst;
  4. Kenneth Rivera, Certified Public Accountant and past president of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce;
  5. José Joaquín Villamil, economist and founder of the Estudios Técnicos analysis firm; and,
  6. José Ledesma, president of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce.

At Dollars and Sense, we wanted to know the effects of these situations on Puerto Rico’s current and future business and investment climate. These were their thoughts.

