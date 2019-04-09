Pueblo Supermarket chain opening 22th location in Cupey

April 9, 2019 36

With an investment of $3.9 million and the creation of 85 new direct jobs, Pueblo Supermarket will open its 22nd store on Wednesday in the Cupey sector of San Juan, the retailer announced.

The store, located in the Cupey Professional Mall, will open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The 24,000 square-foot store will feature a variety of products in all categories including fruits and vegetables, butcher, florist, bakery, groceries and dairy products, among others. It will also feature area deli with prepared foods like traditional Pueblo stores.

Among the offerings will be a cafeteria featuring local food, breakfast, sandwiches, sushi, hot and cold drinks, açaí, frappes and natural ice cream.

In addition, the Cupey store will feature the Vinatería Village, with a cava, a wide variety of wines and sparkling wines, as well as options of local beers, imported and craft. The department will also offer an international cheese section and gourmet products, the retailer noted.

This is the second store Pueblo has added to its chain in as many months. It opened a grocery store in Fajardo last month.