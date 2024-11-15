Puerto Rican biopharma leader shares new book at Science Trust workshop

Esther Alegría, co-founder of APIE Therapeutics, shared insights from her book “From Just Esther to Poly Esther” in a dialogue hosted by Lucy Crespo, CEO of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust. (background).

Esther Alegría, co-founder of APIE Therapeutics and respected biopharma leader, shared her personal and professional journey during a Spark Session hosted by the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, led by CEO Lucy Crespo. Her new book, “From Just Esther to Poly Esther,” chronicles her life in science and commitment to her Puerto Rican roots.

Divided into five “compounds” inspired by her chemistry background, the book covers themes like “Know Where You’re Going” and “No Excuses,” ending each section with reflection questions to encourage readers to apply her insights in their own lives.

Alegría and Crespo discussed building a career in science and technology while staying connected to one’s cultural heritage. They also traced her journey from early career achievements to her role as senior vice president of Global Manufacturing at Biogen, her work in Denmark, and her retirement ceremony, marked by both Puerto Rican and Danish flags, symbolizing her bicultural impact.

“This book represents my journey in science and beyond, and I hope it inspires others to pursue meaningful work while staying true to their identity, no matter where they are in the world,” Alegría said. “I want readers to feel empowered to make authentic career choices.”

Crespo praised Alegría as an inspiring role model, stating, “Esther has carved her own path and stayed true to her values and heritage. Her story is an inspiration for future generations of scientists and professionals aiming to build international careers. At the Trust, we are fortunate to have her as part of our board, and this conversation offers a unique glimpse into how Puerto Rican talent is making a global impact.”

The session included a Q&A session, exploring the challenges and opportunities of building a career in biopharma and the role of cultural heritage in professional development. Alegría also shared experiences from her entrepreneurial work with APIE Therapeutics, a North Carolina-based company focused on treating chronic fibrotic diseases.

“There’s nothing more fulfilling than returning to my island and seeing how our experiences can spark inspiration in others,” Alegría said.

Organized as part of the trust’s mission to support Puerto Rican talent in science and technology, this Spark Session is part of efforts to foster dialogue on building global careers. The “Spark Session with Lucy” series will continue to feature conversations with leaders in the trust’s focus areas.