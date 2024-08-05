Puerto Rican doctor launches Verte Healthcare telemedicine platform

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dr. David Acosta-Tirado

Aims to address long wait times and doctor shortages while improving health care access.

In response to the ongoing health care crisis characterized by long wait times and a shortage of medical professionals, Puerto Rican physician David Acosta-Tirado announced the launch of Verte Healthcare.

The digital telemedicine platform is designed to provide primary care consultations with general health professionals to patients across Puerto Rico, said Acosta-Tirado, who developed the solution.

“Our platform is designed to tackle the access issues that plague our health care system,” he stated.

“By providing an alternative that does not rely on insurance plans, we offer patients the freedom to schedule medical appointments at their convenience, all while ensuring high-quality care at an affordable cost,” he added. “With Verte Healthcare, patients can access medical services from the comfort of their home or office.”

Verte offers both free and subscription-based services, allowing patients to request appointments with available doctors, whether generalists or specialists, and receive care via video call or chat in a timely manner.

Beyond consultations, the platform enables patients to obtain prescriptions, medical certificates and lab orders, all stored centrally for easy access and organization.

The platform’s scope extends beyond general practitioners to include specialists in pediatrics and other medical fields, catering to the unique needs of each patient.

“We are committed to expanding our network of specialists to enhance our service offerings,” Acosta-Tirado noted.

“Our goal is to ensure that every patient receives the most appropriate care for their specific situation, delivered by highly qualified and experienced medical professionals,” he added.

Verte also addresses the needs of employers struggling to provide health plans for their employees and doctors seeking to expand their practices without the constraints of insurance intermediaries.

“Verte Healthcare arrives at a crucial time for Puerto Rico,” he said. “We offer an innovative solution that can ease the burden on our health care system by providing swift and efficient access to much-needed medical care.”