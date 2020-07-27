Puerto Rican startup ZERO Damage to start shipping ready-to-assemble gazebos

July 27, 2020 78

Puerto Rican startup ZERO Damage announced it will begin shipping ready-to-assemble flat pack building kits for two types of outdoor gazebos and a greenhouse starting in August.

The kits are the result of two years of research and development of an unwelded connection system that allows people to install steel frames without requiring screws. Next month, the company will begin offering three introductory kits: a suburban gazebo; a poolside gazebo; and a compact, yet expandable, greenhouse.

All three kits will be based on its proprietary technology, the Interjoint connectors for easy assembly, ZERO Damage LLC, President Wilfredo Méndez said.

“For the company, now more than ever, this kind of business model makes sense since the pandemic is keeping most people indoors and with limited access to home improvements retailers. ZERO Damage aims to bring the same accessibility to home improvements that online platforms, like Amazon, provide to most people’s daily products,” he said.

The startup is targeting growing markets in the United States mainland, as well as Mexico.

Outdoor architects, young entrepreneurs, farmers and retired professionals are just some of the profiles that ZERO Damage target with its building kits. Moreover, the startup is actively seeking to expand its offer and add more kits by the end of the year, the executive said.

“These might include a tiny house, a workshop, and a food kiosk. A convenient feature of all these building kits is that, due to the Interjoint connectors, they allow several upgrades such as expansions and the integration between kits any time after the assembly,” Méndez said, adding that all of the building kits are steel based, withstand seismic loads, and will be available at the company’s online store.