Puerto Rico-based Alivia Specialty Pharmacy earns accreditation

Alivia Specialty Pharmacy announced it has earned accreditation as a specialty pharmacy from URAC, an independent nonprofit entity based in Washington, DC that provides validation to advance healthcare quality through leadership, measurement and innovation.

By achieving this status, Alivia SP has “demonstrated a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes and better patient outcomes,” company officials said.

Alivia SP is a provider of specialty oncology products and one of the top three local providers of specialty medications in general, providing coverage throughout the entire island.

The company specializes in serving patients with chronic illnesses and complex medical conditions.

“We’re proud that, after a meticulous and strict process, URAC has granted accreditation to our specialty pharmacy. As a company, Alivia Health’s network of pharmacies focuses its efforts on always putting patients first and serving them with love to ensure a better quality of life,” said Hari Sabnani, CEO of Alivia Health.

“Today, this accreditation to one of our pharmacies is a recognition that we humbly and committedly accept to continue serving our communities with the highest quality standards,” Sabnani said.

“It’s necessary for specialty pharmacies to provide a higher level of treatment for patients so desired outcomes are achieved,” said URAC President Shawn Griffin.

“Alivia Specialty Pharmacy shows a dedication to patient education and safety through recognition of quality it received with URAC’s independent accreditation. With URAC accreditation, people know that Alivia Specialty Pharmacy strives to adhere to industry best practices,” he said.