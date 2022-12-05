Puerto Rico-based EYE Center Boutique opens 1st FL store in Orlando

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

EYE Center Boutique, a provider of optometry services and vision care products in Puerto Rico, announced the opening of its first Florida location in Orlando, at the Florida Mall.

“For more than 12 years, EYE Center Boutique has been committed to providing the most up-to-date technology to ensure family members of all ages in Puerto Rico receive the best eye care and optical experience,” said Carlos Nevares, CFO of the EYE Center Boutique.

“This new Orlando location will allow us to continue delivering high-quality eye care to more patients while expanding access to Spanish-speaking healthcare providers to better serve the local community,” he said.

The new 1,700 square-foot EYE Center Boutique Orlando includes state-of-the-art technology, including ocular telehealth, comforting exam rooms and a large retail section displaying a wide selection of latest eyewear trends. The space also includes the store’s “Digital Lens Technology” laboratory capable of producing lenses in 45 minutes.

The Puerto Rico-based company currently operates more than 19 locations across the island, with plans to open seven additional Florida locations. The expansion project will generate approximately 100 indirect jobs and over 80 direct jobs, Nevares said.

The new Orlando store was strategically positioned to respond to the demand for bilingual healthcare providers in the region, he added.

“Research has shown that bilingual healthcare providers’ direct communication with patients can result in improved outcomes, including better patient satisfaction. This is the reason why at EYE Center Boutique Orlando we are committed to ensuring that patients with limited English receive the care they deserve,” Nevares said. “Personal connections are crucial in establishing patients’ trust with their healthcare providers.”