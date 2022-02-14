Type to search

Featured Telecommunications/Technology

Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Assoc. hosting free ‘CryptoCurious’ workshops

Contributor February 14, 2022
The PRBTA first announced CryptoCurious last October, as an initiative to provide free crypto education in Puerto Rico. (Credit: Divyanshi Soni)

As part of its educational mission, the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA), announced free virtual workshops for February 2022 on the fundamental concepts of blockchain and cryptocurrency topics.

“CryptoCurious” online courses will be held in February in Spanish and English via Zoom, and will include:

  • Feb. 14-15: Bitcoin: The Beginning
  • Feb. 21-22: Ethereum and Smart Contracts
  • Feb. 28 and March 1: What are NFTs?

The PRBTA first announced “CryptoCurious” last October, as an initiative to provide free crypto education in Puerto Rico. Since its launch, this effort has thus far benefitted more than 500 people with first-hand knowledge, the group stated.

To continue offering free workshops, PRBTA has partnered with DLTx, a technology company dedicated to bridging distributed ledger technologies engaging in commercial business, physical infrastructure, and software services with the traditional economy.

“CryptoCurious’ success has been instrumental in delivering accessible and inclusive crypto education, free of charge to everyone interested in learning about these topics. We want to continue expanding on this initiative to those interested” said Keiko Yoshino, executive director for the PRBTA.

Registration information for “CryptoCurious” workshops can be found on Eventbrite.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Practical Techie: Digital money seen as a damper for political corruption
Rafael Matos December 23, 2021
Op-Ed: The cryptocurrency bubble: It’s not if, but when it bursts
Contributor August 20, 2021
SLS Tech continuing education firm to accept bitcoins in Puerto Rico
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio May 24, 2021
Practical Techie: Pandemic year has strong impact on digital media
Rafael Matos March 23, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Practical Techie: Digital money seen as a damper for political corruption
Op-Ed: The cryptocurrency bubble: It’s not if, but when it bursts
SLS Tech continuing education firm to accept bitcoins in Puerto Rico
Practical Techie: Pandemic year has strong impact on digital media
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.