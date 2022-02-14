Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Assoc. hosting free ‘CryptoCurious’ workshops

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The PRBTA first announced CryptoCurious last October, as an initiative to provide free crypto education in Puerto Rico. (Credit: Divyanshi Soni)

As part of its educational mission, the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA), announced free virtual workshops for February 2022 on the fundamental concepts of blockchain and cryptocurrency topics.

“CryptoCurious” online courses will be held in February in Spanish and English via Zoom, and will include:

Feb. 14-15: Bitcoin: The Beginning

Feb. 21-22: Ethereum and Smart Contracts

Feb. 28 and March 1: What are NFTs?

The PRBTA first announced “CryptoCurious” last October, as an initiative to provide free crypto education in Puerto Rico. Since its launch, this effort has thus far benefitted more than 500 people with first-hand knowledge, the group stated.

To continue offering free workshops, PRBTA has partnered with DLTx, a technology company dedicated to bridging distributed ledger technologies engaging in commercial business, physical infrastructure, and software services with the traditional economy.

“CryptoCurious’ success has been instrumental in delivering accessible and inclusive crypto education, free of charge to everyone interested in learning about these topics. We want to continue expanding on this initiative to those interested” said Keiko Yoshino, executive director for the PRBTA.

Registration information for “CryptoCurious” workshops can be found on Eventbrite.