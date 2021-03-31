Type to search

In-Brief

Puerto Rico Cocktail Week makes ‘Tip Jar’ emergency fund permanent

Contributor March 31, 2021
Share
Since establishing the emergency fund last year, PRCW has approved more than 150 grants to individuals.

One year after the world was paralyzed by COVID-19, which dealt a blow to most economic sectors, Puerto Rico Cocktail Week (PRCW) announced that its Tip Jar emergency fund will be established as a permanent initiative.

The goal is to be able to address industry needs and particular situations such as illnesses, financial support and attention to unexpected situations that impact and change the lives of professionals in the hospitality industry in Puerto Rico, organization officials said.

“We’ve seen how through recent years, whether by hurricanes, earthquakes, or pandemics, this industry has been impacted. We want to have a permanent fund where we can help when you need it,” said Deliana Olmo, co-founder of PRCW.

“Our mission to support and develop the cocktail industry in Puerto Rico takes on more value than ever and with this, we make sure we can help all bartenders, barmaids, and staff of local bars and restaurants,” she said.

Since establishing the emergency fund last year, PRCW has approved more than 150 grants to individuals who applied for, met the requirements, and have been able to benefit from the impact of job and income loss due to the total closure of bars, restaurants, and other establishments in the hospitality industry.

The $100 contributions were given to meet immediate needs like food or medicine, she said.

PRCW and Tip Jar have the support of dozens of brands. Those interested in contributing to this emergency fund can go to the organization’s website or through ATH Móvil in the “pay a business” section, under /prcw.

Hospitality industry members who live in Puerto Rico and who have special needs, complete the online application for consideration.

This year, PRCW will host educational seminars for industry workers and bartending events across the island, starting in the summer through September. The main event will take place Nov. 15-21, with in-person educational initiatives, experience events for cocktail lovers in face-to-face and virtual hybrid format.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

US DOT assigns $10M to reconstruct Aguadilla airport runway
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez March 31, 2021
COR3, FEMA lay down plan to expedite projects under Hazard Mitigation Grant Program
Contributor March 31, 2021
Abartys Health announces addition of new executive leadership
Contributor March 31, 2021
Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico launches EMPower workforce dev’t program
Contributor March 31, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

US DOT assigns $10M to reconstruct Aguadilla airport runway
COR3, FEMA lay down plan to expedite projects under Hazard Mitigation Grant Program
Abartys Health announces addition of new executive leadership
Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico launches EMPower workforce dev’t program
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.