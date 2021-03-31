Puerto Rico Cocktail Week makes ‘Tip Jar’ emergency fund permanent

Since establishing the emergency fund last year, PRCW has approved more than 150 grants to individuals.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

One year after the world was paralyzed by COVID-19, which dealt a blow to most economic sectors, Puerto Rico Cocktail Week (PRCW) announced that its Tip Jar emergency fund will be established as a permanent initiative.

The goal is to be able to address industry needs and particular situations such as illnesses, financial support and attention to unexpected situations that impact and change the lives of professionals in the hospitality industry in Puerto Rico, organization officials said.

“We’ve seen how through recent years, whether by hurricanes, earthquakes, or pandemics, this industry has been impacted. We want to have a permanent fund where we can help when you need it,” said Deliana Olmo, co-founder of PRCW.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=682502&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=682502&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“Our mission to support and develop the cocktail industry in Puerto Rico takes on more value than ever and with this, we make sure we can help all bartenders, barmaids, and staff of local bars and restaurants,” she said.

Since establishing the emergency fund last year, PRCW has approved more than 150 grants to individuals who applied for, met the requirements, and have been able to benefit from the impact of job and income loss due to the total closure of bars, restaurants, and other establishments in the hospitality industry.

The $100 contributions were given to meet immediate needs like food or medicine, she said.

PRCW and Tip Jar have the support of dozens of brands. Those interested in contributing to this emergency fund can go to the organization’s website or through ATH Móvil in the “pay a business” section, under /prcw.

Hospitality industry members who live in Puerto Rico and who have special needs, complete the online application for consideration.

This year, PRCW will host educational seminars for industry workers and bartending events across the island, starting in the summer through September. The main event will take place Nov. 15-21, with in-person educational initiatives, experience events for cocktail lovers in face-to-face and virtual hybrid format.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.