Puerto Rico drivers given extra time to renew expired licenses, IDs

July 8, 2020 262

The Department of Transportation and Public Works announced the signing of an order to extend the validity of Puerto Rico driver’s licenses and identifications that expired during this year, in a phased manner.

Transportation Secretary Carlos M. Contreras said approving Resolution 2020-15 gives island residents holding expired licenses “enough time to get their appointment and complete the renewal process, without exposing themselves to fines for expired licenses and without being affected when carrying out banking and other transactions that require the presentation of official identification.”

The government agency has extended the validity of driver’s licenses several times since Puerto Rico went into lockdown mode in mid-March, to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Since then, the island’s Driver’s Services Centers (CESCO, in Spanish) have remained closed and restarted serving the public on July 6 by appointment only. Licenses that expired from March to August will be valid until Aug. 31. The Resolution also extended the validity of ID cards.

According to the schedule, Puerto Rico residents with licenses or ID cards expired in March had the validity extended through Aug. 31. They were authorized to make an appointment to renew starting July 1. (See schedule above for more detailed information on the new dates).