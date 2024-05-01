Puerto Rico Farm Bureau announces centennial celebrations

Puerto Rico Farm Bureau President Héctor Iván Cordero

The events will include forums on women in agriculture and agrotechnology.

Puerto Rico Farm Bureau President Héctor Iván Cordero-Toledo recently announced that, as part of its centennial celebration, the organization will host several activities in Caguas and Hatillo. The events scheduled for May include the First Meeting of Women in Agriculture and the Puerto Rico Agrotechnology Forum.

Those interested in attending the First Meeting of Women in Agriculture can register here. The event will take place on May 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Botanical Garden in Caguas.

Meanwhile, those interested in the Puerto Rico Agrotechnology Forum, slated for May 29, can register here. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hotel Punta Maracayo in Hatillo.

In a news release, Cordero-Toledo said: “The Puerto Rico Farm Bureau is celebrating its centennial,” said. “This is one of the oldest organizations on the island. Hundreds of farmers have been part of the organization’s history, and this year we celebrated in style.

“We started in February with a farmers’ meeting at the Hacienda Los Eucaliptos in Lares. More than 400 farmers, ranchers and fishermen participated. Now, in May, we continue the celebration with the two forums where topics such as administration, finance, incentives and technology will be addressed.”

The women’s forum will be attended by the Farm Bureau’s executive director, farmer Vanesa Piñeiro, PROCAFE President Iris Jannette Rodríguez, agronomist Sol Rosado, accountant and forensic auditor Soemí Morales, and former San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who will discuss “her new facet in agriculture.”

The agrotechnology forum will present new trends in innovation and facilitate the exchange of information to address farmers’ challenges and needs. The panelists will include representatives from Linder, AgrolabPR, IDEA Solutions Learning Center, Abacrop, PRoduce, Guariké, Caribe Drones, Next Cycle Foods, and Microsoft.

Additionally, PROCAFE; Engine-4; and the Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust will participate, along with Ana G. Méndez University, Inter American University of Puerto Rico, and the University of Puerto Rico’s Experimental Station.

The Puerto Rico Farm Bureau will hold its centennial celebration with its convention scheduled for Aug. 30-31 and Sept. 1 at the Embassy Suites in Dorado.

“It’s the first time in a hundred years that the Farm Bureau has held a three-day convention. We will have a full agenda with workshops, exhibitors, the annual assembly and fellowship social events. We invite partners and farmers in general to join this great celebration,” Cordero-Toledo concluded.