Puerto Rico Gaming Commission grants licenses to 3 new casinos in Ponce

From left: Joel Rodríguez, of the Aloft Hotel in Ponce, receives the casino license from Gaming Commission Director Orlando Rivera-Carrión.

The Puerto Rico Gaming Commission granted the official licenses that authorize the operation of three casinos in the Aloft, Hampton Inn and Tribute Portfolio by Marriott hotels in Ponce, which will generate 500 direct jobs, income for the government and economic development for the southern part of the island.

Commission Director Orlando Rivera-Carrión explained that the Aloft hotel, which opened its doors in April 2021, will invest $42 million to develop its casino, while the other two properties, Hampton Inn, and Tribute by Marriott, are currently being being built in the southern town.

“The opening of these casinos will be an important step for Ponce’s economic and tourism development, and we’re pleased to contribute to the area in our role as betting hall regulator,” said Rivera-Carrión.

“This certainty is particularly important for the diversification of the casino offer, with new activities such as online sports betting and we trust that the increase in visitors as well as the hotel occupancy that Ponce has experienced in recent months will continue to rise,” said Rivera-Carrión.

The Commission delivered the licenses in an activity held at the Aloft hotel, with the participation of representatives of the hotels.

The Gaming Commission explained that these endorsements are expected to help lift the casino and entertainment sector, which was affected by the closure of seven gaming halls since 2006 due to the recession, natural disasters, and the coronavirus pandemic.

As the official explained, the operation of the new casinos will represent $72 million in revenues for the government in a period of 10 years and the share of winnings are split 51% for the government and 49% for the casinos.