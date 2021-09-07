Puerto Rico General Workers Union, FedeCoop partner to offer benefits

FedeCoop's Río Piedras headquarters.

The Puerto Rico General Workers Union (UGT, in Spanish) has partnered with the Teachers Federation Credit Union (FedeCo-op, in Spanish), to give its affiliates better benefits, in response to reduced rights gained over the years and the drastic increase in the cost of living.”

This agreement with FedeCoop — whose account assets are more than $43 million — aims to help “improve the quality of life of workers and their families in Puerto Rico,” as they will be able to get exclusive financial services and products at a preferential interest rate.

“The alliance with FedeCoop will offer our affiliates direct access to excellent interest rates on their personal loans,” said Gerson Guzmán, president of the UGT, adding that members will have access to auto financing loans, credit cards at affordable rates, among other benefits.

The products will be offered at flexible terms and conditions to help members whose credit has been affected, he said. The new services will be available starting today.