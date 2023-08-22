Puerto Rico Housing Finance Authority launches HBA status platform

The HBA platform provides real-time updates on all devices.

Puerto Rico Housing Finance Authority Director Blanca Fernández has unveiled an online platform to offer real-time updates to individuals who applied to the Homebuyer Assistance Program (HBA).

The platform is compatible with all devices, including computers, tablets and smartphones. It allows applicants to receive instant updates on their application’s progress.

People who applied through a participating financial institution can check their case status here or on the HFA website.

“The launch of the new status portal represents a step forward for the HBA Program as it provides citizens with a convenient and accessible tool for monitoring their active cases and closely tracking the progress of their application,” Fernández said. “With this new option, we are advancing in improving the user experience and transparency in our services. We are committed to informing and empowering citizens in relation to their dealings with the HBA Program.”

The HBA Program assists eligible participants by providing a federal incentive of up to $60,000 to cover property-purchase costs. Maximum assistance stands at $45,000 for eligible households and $55,000 for households with at least “one first responder.” In both cases, an additional grant of $5,000 can be requested if the housing is located in a Housing Department-certified urban center.

Housing Secretary William Rodríguez said: “Under the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds, we are constantly seeking alternatives to expedite the disbursement of funds. This new tool will undoubtedly contribute to transparency and better coordination for HBA participants, making the mortgage purchasing process more efficient. We thank the HFA team for working together to continue transforming Puerto Rico.”

The HBA has aided more than 7,200 eligible families to date. An additional allocation of $200 million was recently approved to assist more families.