Puerto Rico marks founding of Shopping Center Industry LatAm Chamber

Adolfo “Tito” González, president of the Puerto Rican Association of Shopping Centers signed the agreement during an event in Colombia.

The Puerto Rican Association of Shopping Centers (ACCP, in Spanish) has joined the Shopping Center Industry Latin American Chamber (CLICC, in Spanish), which recently held an event in Cartagena, Colombia that drew participation from more than 700 industry professionals.

“This is a great achievement for our industry, since through the foundation of CLICC, there are 11 associations that have officially come together to work together for the development and future of shopping centers in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Adolfo “Tito” González, president of the ACCP.

“For the ACCP it’s an honor to be part of the founding members of this entity, which will allow us to continue positioning our island as an important commercial destination in the world,” he said.

CLICC is an entity that was created to represent the interests of the industry, expand the panorama and knowledge of the Latin American and Caribbean sector, work on solving the challenges that arise for the industry and create joint projects that generate resources for promote the growth and development of commercial activity.

The associations and chambers of the countries that, together with Puerto Rico, are part of CLICC are Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Venezuela, and Paraguay.

In addition to the local representation of the ACCP, Empresas Fonalledas (owner of Plaza Las Américas and Plaza del Caribe), Plaza Guayama, S.E. (owner of Céntrico) and Empresas Caparra (owner of San Patricio Plaza) joined CLICC as founding members.

CLICC was established during the EPICCA meeting that the Association of Shopping Centers of Colombia (Acecolombia) has organized since 2003 in which industry leaders meet to delve into the issues that impact the development of the industry. EPICCA took place April 28-29 in Cartagena, Colombia.