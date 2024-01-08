Type to search

Biz Views

Puerto Rico needs – and deserves – energy sustainability and resilience

Contributor January 8, 2024
William Rodríguez-Rodríguez is the secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Housing.

ADVERTORIAL

For decades, Puerto Rico has dealt with very unstable energy generation and distribution systems, which are mostly dependent on fossil fuels. This places us in a difficult situation given our geographic location, which is prone to natural disturbances that are worsening due to the impact of climate change. Even with the weakest storms, our grid suffers, leaving our communities and our businesses without power.

After the 2017 hurricanes, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) approved a special allocation under the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Energy Electrical Power Reliability and Resilience (ER2) Program to improve and expand Puerto Rico’s electrical system, said the secretary of Puerto Rico’s Housing Department, William Rodríguez-Rodríguez, the agency in charge of administering the CDBG-DR & MIT Funds on the island.

The $1.3 billion budget available in the ER2 Program is to be invested not only in the recovery of the electrical grid but also in addressing the reliability and resilience needs of the system. The intent is to target grid improvement/optimization projects with a proven impact on the overall electric power system and address islandwide unmet needs, Rodríguez said.

To drive this transition to clean energy sources, the public policy defined in the Puerto Rico Energy Public Law dictates that by 2025 – in about 14 months – the island must have reached a 40% renewable energy generation, with the goal of reaching 100% by 2050.

This shift to cleaner energy is informed by data and, above all, takes into consideration communities and key groups – experts, allies and others – who have contributed and are crucial in decision-making. All sectors and interest groups are represented in this process.

Rodríguez indicated that “we are now at the stage of identifying competitive projects, which are those focused on addressing urgent needs based on the National Criteria. During project evaluation, several priorities will be considered, among which are reliability, resilience, use of renewable sources, service to vulnerable populations, cost-effectiveness and others.” 

Awardees will be granted no less than $5 million per project, and eligible partners include members in different sectors (public, private and nonprofit).

The closing date for receiving proposals is Jan. 30, 2024.

These CDBG ER2 program funds allocated by the federal government allow us to dedicate resources to transform the country’s energy system and not only mitigate risks but also strengthen the grid to prevent damage that would delay Puerto Rico’s recovery and, consequently, our economic development. In other words, it is a transformation towards energy security.

Renewable energy is one of the most viable and promising solutions for us to achieve a sustainable future. Puerto Rico needs and deserves sustainability and resilience, and we will do everything in our power to achieve it.

For information and specifications on how to participate, submit project proposals and qualify for funding from the CDBG-DR ER2 program, click here.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Yale study: 92% Puerto Rico residents say gov’t should prioritize climate change
Contributor January 8, 2024
FEMA has approved $3.5M for Hogar CREA repairs islandwide
Contributor January 8, 2024
277 Puerto Rico businesses filed for bankruptcy in 2023
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez January 4, 2024
$2B Icon of the Seas will not return to Puerto Rico until May 2025
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez January 4, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

Households need to have broadband and they also need education and the world it opens for them. There’s expertise on the island that we could use in higher quantities; we have to find a way to become a technological hub and attract talent from universities – professors and students – because once you do that, you create an environment where there’s a never-ending pace of change.” 

Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico, who was interviewed along with Claro Puerto Rico President Enrique Ortiz de Montellano and T-Mobile General Manager Jorge Martel, on their long-standing sector leadership on the island and their efforts to modernize its telecom infrastructure and services.

Related Stories

Yale study: 92% Puerto Rico residents say gov’t should prioritize climate change
FEMA has approved $3.5M for Hogar CREA repairs islandwide
277 Puerto Rico businesses filed for bankruptcy in 2023
$2B Icon of the Seas will not return to Puerto Rico until May 2025
More about NIMB

©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.