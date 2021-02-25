Puerto Rico Open golf tourney to generate $5.7M for economy

Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado.

As part of the safe restart of sports tourism in Puerto Rico and its direct impact in the local economy, the 13th edition of the Puerto Rico Open will be held through Feb. 28, generating $5.7 million for the local economy and creating more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, government and tournament officials said.

The event is being sponsored by the Puerto Rico Tourism Co.

During a news conference at the host hotel, the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve in Río Grande, agency Executive Director Carlos Mercado said sponsoring “events like the Puerto Rico Open is cost-effective because, in addition to the benefits to the government’s coffers, it generates thousands of direct and indirect jobs, activity in several service industry sectors, and it offers an excellent opportunity to position the island as a safe and well-prepared destination for world-class events.”

Part of the economic impact created by the Puerto Rico Open includes $1.1 million from the 2,500 rooms nights booked at hotels in the area, plus $121,275 in taxes for occupancy. These stays also represent an opportunity for businesses and service providers in the region, he said.

During the press conference, Mercado said that strict safety and prevention measures are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the event that is being held in a “bubble” type of environment. There will be no public allowed on the greens, and all players — who are staying at the hotel — and participants have been tested, event officials said.

“The PGA TOUR is excited to be back in Puerto Rico under a continued partnership with the Puerto Rico Tourism Company,” said John Norris, senior vice president of Tournament Business Affairs for the PGA TOUR.

“Our players enjoy traveling to Puerto Rico and discovering the island’s amazing golf, beaches, food and culture as the tournament has become an important event on the tour schedule providing significant playing opportunities and FedExCup points,” he said.

Puerto Rico’s role as host of this tournament has other benefits that add to the multiplier effect in its contribution to the island’s economy, officials said.

Media coverage of the tournament from the PGA Tour, the most important men’s professional golf tournament circuit in the world, will include 25 hours of live transmission on the Golf Channel, “reaching audiences from countries around the world, while showcasing Puerto Rico as a destination of excellence and diversity, ideal for world-class sports events or a great golf vacation in the Caribbean,” organizers said.

“The Puerto Rico Open is the largest, highest-profile event to be held on the Island since the pandemic began, and this wonderful partnership illuminates Puerto Rico’s positive trend pertaining to events and travel,” said Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

“Our Destination Marketing Organization’s mission is to showcase Puerto Rico’s global brand, and the PGA TOUR partnership and Golf Channel coverage are high-profile drivers that highlight our 18 golf courses, beaches, culture, history and many other attributes,” he said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.