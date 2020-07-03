Puerto Rico Ports Authority starts $7.4M Mayagüez airport runway upgrade

July 3, 2020 86

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority announced the start of some $7.4 million in runway pavement improvements at the Eugenio María de Hostos regional airport in Mayagüez.

Ports Authority Executive Director Joel A. Pizá-Batiz said the agency maintains a pavement inspection program at all airports under its jurisdiction, according to standards established by the Federal Aviation Agency and the American Society for Testing and Materials International.

“The condition of the pavement at the Mayagüez airport was evaluated and it was determined that it was in critical condition. So, the Ports Authority moved the design and auction stages forward to address this condition and the project was recently awarded to begin construction,” said Pizá-Batiz.

The project involves the almost total reconstruction of the runway and is estimated to be completed in about eight months.

Improvements include scarification or complete milling of existing asphalt on the pavement surface, laying the Portland cement base, paving approximately 14,926 square yards of area on runway 9-27, and marking it, among other things.

“Keeping airports in top condition and complying with FAA regulatory standards are a priority. Today, thanks to the efforts of the Ports Authority team and the airline industry, residents in the western area will enjoy this project, which will certainly lead to positive results for everybody,” Pizá-Batiz said.