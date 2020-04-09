Puerto Rico Public Health Trust opens call for funding of COVID-19 research

April 9, 2020 21

The Puerto Rico Public Health Trust, a program created by the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, announced a request for proposals for local researchers working address the public health challenges in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic, among other issues of public health relevance that affect local communities.

The call closes April 24 and offers grants of up to $10,000 per research/project.

“It is imperative to develop research that provides us with the knowledge to face the public health challenges of this era,” said José F. Rodríguez-Orengo, acting director of the Health Trust. “These projects will increase the capacity to obtain data and information to develop programs that positively impact vulnerable sectors of our island.”

This opportunity is open to researchers at public and private universities, colleges, and affiliated nonprofit research institutions in Puerto Rico. The ideal candidates will be researchers or qualified professionals who have completed their medical or doctoral degree.

They must participate in the development and/or study of innovative concepts that are positively linked to public health or telehealth in Puerto Rico. In turn, they must maintain a community vision that shows a positive impact on service and development for the benefit of public health and the economy of Puerto Rico. Ideal candidates must be currently affiliated with an accredited university in areas relevant to proposed or ongoing research.

To qualify for funding, local researchers must work in the following areas:

Innovative projects whose study focuses on public health, telehealth and/or COVID-19;

The development of an innovative product or service that could help maximize and optimize resources for public health and/or telehealth in Puerto Rico; and,

Projects and research that integrate and study social and economic factors to generate a positive impact on public health in Puerto Rican communities.

Projects must address health issues that continue to seek additional local and federal funds. For these purposes, the change of topic will be considered, to motivate experienced researchers to explore alternative topics that positively impact communities in Puerto Rico. Finally, the project is expected to be published in peer-reviewed professional journals once completed.

Proposals must be submitted through a platform designed for the projet, and will be reviewed by an external panel with experience in the public health sector. They will be evaluated according to the criteria requested in the request for proposal.